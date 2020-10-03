KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

KGFHY stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.60.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

