Knights Group’s (KGH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 454.50 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.15. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 463.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.38.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.