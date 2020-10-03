Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.
PHG stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
