Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

PHG stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

