Kusama Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.75 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for $32.50 or 0.00308251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $275.28 million and approximately $21.75 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01523781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00169387 BTC.

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

