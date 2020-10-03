L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LRLCY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $68.23.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

