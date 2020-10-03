Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CALT. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legend Biotech (CALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.