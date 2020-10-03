Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

CALT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.99 million and a PE ratio of -22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

