Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 57,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 158,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.