Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Shares Up 1%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91. 4,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 2,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 996.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,211 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 5.55% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.