LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.14 Million

Analysts predict that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will announce sales of $56.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.87 million and the highest is $65.40 million. LendingClub posted sales of $204.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $304.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.81 million to $353.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $524.65 million, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $678.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $354.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.14. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.66.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 69.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in LendingClub by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

