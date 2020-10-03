Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.86. 2,297,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,964 shares of company stock valued at $18,155,118. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

