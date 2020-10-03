LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 530,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 857,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Get LGF-B alerts:

LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for LGF-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGF-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.