Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Separately, FBN Securities upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275,721 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 36.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 194,630 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.1% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,438,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 58.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 94,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.