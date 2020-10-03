Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $45.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

