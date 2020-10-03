Life Storage Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Life Storage stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.56. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

