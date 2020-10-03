Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.54 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $259.05 million, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $43,627.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

