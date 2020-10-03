Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $265.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.67.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.31. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

