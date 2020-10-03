LINKA (LINKA) Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $10,028.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00044384 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.02 or 0.05444710 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033565 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

