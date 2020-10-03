Litecoin Price Tops $45.53 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $45.53 or 0.00431880 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002775 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,590,253 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

