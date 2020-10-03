Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $31.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

LPX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,081. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.82 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

