Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOVE. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

LOVE stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $423.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.65.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lovesac by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

