Lundin Energy’s (LNDNF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNDNF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Lundin Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Danske upgraded Lundin Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Lundin Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Energy has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

