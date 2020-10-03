M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MHO has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

MHO stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in M/I Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

