Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $150.73 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $401,671,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $194,799,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $143,601,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $92,076,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $64,641,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

