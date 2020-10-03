Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MMP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

