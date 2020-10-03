Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.62. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,698,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 273,914 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1,048.4% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 192,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 175,674 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.