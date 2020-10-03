Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGY. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $82.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 596,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 59,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.