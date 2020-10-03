Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 1st

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of MHNC stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.

