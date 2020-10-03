MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.22. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. On average, analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.