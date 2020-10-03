Marathon Oil Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.22. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.