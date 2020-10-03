Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.46.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

