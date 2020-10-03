MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,540.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.09 or 0.03292799 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.26 or 0.02089596 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00432551 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.24 or 0.00969922 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012013 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00585650 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00048526 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009963 BTC.
- DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile
MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading
MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
