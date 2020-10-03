Melius Upgrades Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) to “Overweight”

Melius upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HWM. Barclays upgraded Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE HWM opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754,882 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,597,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,700,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,051,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,627,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

