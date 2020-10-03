Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $204.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

