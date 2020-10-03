Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of MLAB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.00. 26,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,944. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $271.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.07.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,876.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $1,474,450. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLAB. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

