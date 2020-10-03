Meta Reaches One Day Volume of $3.94 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Meta has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $10.71 million and $3.94 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00029692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00262627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00087459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.01524027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00170452 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.