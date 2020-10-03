MetaHash Hits One Day Volume of $1.25 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00265495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00087091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.01522602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00170899 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,284,966,179 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,109,643 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.