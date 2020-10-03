Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 97.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 240,207 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.