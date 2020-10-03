MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MCR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,734. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

