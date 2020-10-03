MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.
Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 433,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,234. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
