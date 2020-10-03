MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 433,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,234. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

