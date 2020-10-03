MFS Multimarket Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 96,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,712. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

