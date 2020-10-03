MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,074,000 after buying an additional 6,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 644,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.