Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.26.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.