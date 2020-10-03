Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce sales of $35.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.32 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $33.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $155.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.94 billion to $156.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $171.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.92 billion to $175.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.19. 32,986,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,788,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1,560.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.55 and its 200 day moving average is $191.34. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.