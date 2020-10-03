Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cut to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $206.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,560.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day moving average of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,233 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 167,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,423 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 530,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,670,000 after buying an additional 35,149 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 41,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

