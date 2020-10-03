Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $230.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.72.

MSFT opened at $206.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.55 and a 200 day moving average of $191.34. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

