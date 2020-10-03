MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $293,284.95 and approximately $203.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01523781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00169387 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

