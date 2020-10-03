Mizuho Increases Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $29.00

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STOR. TheStreet raised Store Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Store Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Store Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.18.

NYSE:STOR opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. Store Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 660.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 89.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 202.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 42.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

