Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS MOBQD opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Mobiquity Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.91.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a location data intelligence company in the United States. It provides location data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and solutions for mobile data collection and analysis.

