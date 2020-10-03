Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 477,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

MNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.