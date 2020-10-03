Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 477,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.
MNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.